Memorial Day speakers emphasize the price of freedom

“All gave some, and some gave all.”

This quote, widely attributed to Korean War veteran Howard William Osterkamp of Ohio, is a brief summary of the Memorial Day addresses given across the Boone County area on Monday, May 30.

Army veteran Tana Dozler, guest speaker at the Albion ceremony on the courthouse grounds, talked about her own military experience and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Ceremonies of remembrance were also held Monday morning at St. Edward, Petersburg and Newman Grove, despite the heavy winds.

See many photos and details in the June 1 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press.