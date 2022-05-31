More than $17,000 raised for Claire Bennett and family

A very successful month of areawide fundraisers concluded Tuesday for the family of Claire Bennett and to TeamJack to assist with pediatric brain cancer research.

Claire is a third grader at Boone Central Elementary who has been battling a brain tumor for the past five years.

A total of $17,560 was raised for Claire and her family. This includes cash and check donations of $4,226; $5,495 directly to the family’s GoFundMe page online through the month, and $2,738 from the Burger Bash at Albion ThriftyWay on Thursday, May 26.

A $5,000 match was contributed by Applied Connective Technologies, which started the fund drive in early May to assist Claire and her family.

In addition, the Albion business community raised $6,500 for TeamJack in honor of Claire Bennett.

Complete story in the June 1 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.