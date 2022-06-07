Albion High grad honored by KSU Veterinary College

Dr. Susan (Lind) Nelson, a 1981 Albion High School graduate and faculty member at Kansas State University, has been chosen as the recipient of the 2022 E. R. Frank award by the KSU College of Veterinary Medicine and its Veterinary Medical Alumni Association.

She is being recognized for her time as a faculty member at K-State.

This award is presented during the Alumni Reunion Weekend on June 5. The E.R. Frank Award is presented to a faculty member who displays meritorious service to the college as well as the same professional essence of Dr. Frank, who was a longtime faculty member in equine surgery and a K-State alumnus.

“It is truly an honor to receive this award, especially since it is for a profession that I truly love!” Dr. Nelson said. “I knew since I was five years old that being a veterinarian was what I wanted to do. Like many young, aspiring veterinarians to be, I thought my day would be filled with caring and treating animals; but it didn’t really occur to me that these animals come with humans as well.”

Dr. Nelson earned a bachelor’s degree in biology at Hastings College and then obtained her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 1989 from KSU. She worked as an associate veterinarian in private small animal practice in Manhattan for 14 years before joining the small animal clinical faculty at K-State in 2003.

Dr. Nelson and her husband, Hank, have two children, Carter and Katie.