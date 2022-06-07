Fire Department Cruise Night, Dance this Saturday, June 11

Petersburg Fire Department is celebrating their 125th year with lots of exciting events Saturday, June 11, 2022.

The day begins with the Poker Run. Check-In is at Knotty Pine, west side of Hwy 14 at 10 a.m. Kick stands up at 10:30 a.m.

The 14-32 Cruisers will have their Show and Shine at the ballfield off of Hwy. 14. There is no entry fee. For more information, call Corey Stokes at 402-499-0992 or Brad Thieman at 402-843-0593. People’s Choice and Club’s Choice awards to be presented.

Cruising the Burg begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.

A free-will donation barbecue supper starts at 5 p.m. and ends whenever the food is gone.

The raffle drawing will be held at 9 p.m.

Two bands are scheduled for your dancing and/or listening enjoyment. Pioneer Band will be playing from 7-9 p.m. Pop Rocks will be playing from 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Refreshment are available during the dance in the fire hall.