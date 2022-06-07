Guthard family donates play structure

The family of the late Paysen Ann Guthard is donating a children’s play structure in Paysen’s memory to a new location near the Newman Grove Swimming Pool.

Above, her father Derrick installed the structure last week with assistance from his nephew Dylan Zoucha.

The structure was originally donated by the Make A Wish Foundation to Paysen’s family and is now being contributed by her family to the community. Paysen passed away in December 2018.