Hail, strong winds rip through area

A severe but brief thunderstorm swept through Boone County from northwest to southeast shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, June 6.The storm lasted only 25 to 30 minutes, but it brought hail of golf ball to tennis ball size and larger to the Petersburg, Albion and St. Edward areas.A tornado touched down briefly in the rural area west of Petersburg. There was hail damage to vehicles, houses and buildings in all three area towns and nearby rural areas. Center pivots were overturned in several locations. Above is a pivot near Petersburg.Corn and soybean crops took a pounding, according to area crop scouts. They are waiting until later this week for final assessments.