‘Health Palooza’ coming up June 16

Boone County Health Center will be hosting their Health Palooza on Thursday, June 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Fuller Park just west of the hospital.

The event is to honor and thank the patrons who have donated, supported and entrusted BCHC with their healthcare needs.

An All-American hotdog supper will be served with many sweets and salty items to choose from, including ice-cream, popsicles and popcorn. Live music will be provided by Jessica & Company, featuring Jessica Landauer and Kay Swerczek.

A variety of games, adventures and activities will be provided for all ages.