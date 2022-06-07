Boone County Health Center will be hosting their Health Palooza on Thursday, June 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Fuller Park just west of the hospital.
The event is to honor and thank the patrons who have donated, supported and entrusted BCHC with their healthcare needs.
An All-American hotdog supper will be served with many sweets and salty items to choose from, including ice-cream, popsicles and popcorn. Live music will be provided by Jessica & Company, featuring Jessica Landauer and Kay Swerczek.
A variety of games, adventures and activities will be provided for all ages.
‘Health Palooza’ coming up June 16
Boone County Health Center will be hosting their Health Palooza on Thursday, June 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Fuller Park just west of the hospital.