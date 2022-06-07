Petersburg Carnival Days will be June 21-22

Annual Petersburg Carnival Days is scheduled Tuesday, June 21 and Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

On Tuesday, the flag raising will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the singing of the National Anthem near the downtown park.

Kid’s Races follow. There will be foot, bike, trike and diaper races held downtown on Main Street by the downtown park.

On Wednesday, a free barbecue hosted by Great Plains State Bank will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the downtown park shelter. Cindi Lou “A Country Bumpkin” will be telling stories and she is a balloon artist. This will be enjoyed by all ages.

A ping pong scramble for ages 3-12 and 21 and older will be held downtown. Prizes are provided by many area businesses.

The star of the evening is the D.C. Lynch Carnival which starts at 6 p.m. both nights, weather permitting.

Tours of The Village Campus (former school) will be both nights, 4:30-6:30 p.m.