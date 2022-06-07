Rain or shine, Shell Creek Valley Days was a good time

Shell Creek Valley Days at Newman Grove offered a good time for all ages, with three days of activities June 3-5.

Among the highlights were a Kids Carnival, car and tractor show, a fun run/walk, co-ed softball tournament and more.

Extreme Bull Riding and Mutton Bustin’ were the main event Saturday night, followed by a Street Dance.

Despite some rain on Sunday afternoon, the Grand Parade was held on schedule.

