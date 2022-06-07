St. Edward makes final preparations for BRAN riders

Details are finalized for the Bike Ride Across Nebraska (BRAN) overnight stay in St. Edward on Thursday, June 9.

A guide to BRAN resources was provided by Lindsey Christman, local BRAN coordinator.

Bikers will be coming in throughout the day on Highway 56 to complete day five of their adventure at a Welcome Tent in the Methodist Church parking lot. This leg is 64 miles from Ord. The bikers will be directed to a campsite at the City Park, where T-shirts, water bottles, and assistance will be provided.

A variety of meal options will be offered to BRAN participants throughout the day on Thursday, and early morning breakfast will also be served Friday.

