Berger boots game winner in NEN All-Star Classic

Former Riverside star Tony Berger may have been fighting some nerves internally Saturday, but he was cool as a cucumber on the outside.Berger calmly kicked a 21-yard field goal at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field to give the White team a thrilling 24-21 overtime victory in the annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Classic. The 2022 contest was the first in the series’ history and gives the White a 6-3 lead in wins.It was a unique moment for Berger, and one he will long remember. When White head coach Kyle Schmit of Plainview called on the former Charger to end the game with his leg, it was a surprise to Berger.“I think the other players on the team were kind of urging them to do it because they wanted to see us win on a field goal,” he told media later. “I didn’t think I was going to make it.”