Cruise Night, car show and dance draw many to Petersburg

Saturday, June 11, was a big day in Petersburg.Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department celebrated its Q125 Cruise Night and Dance with events throughout the day.Poker RunEvents began with the annual poker run starting at Knotty Pine at 10:30 a.m.Weather was nearly ideal. There were 24 motorcycles this year, and they traveled to Niobrara, Yankton, Pierce, Newman Grove and back to the Petersburg Fire Hall.Winners for the best poker hands were Tammy Benda, first; Danny Henn, second, and Jake Henn, third.Show and ShineMany cars were on display for the 14-32 Cruisers Show and Shine at the park.Club Choice Award went to Paul Kyncl of Albion with his 1958 Chevy Fleetside. People’s Choice Award went to Rex Mahoney of Albion with his 1970 Boss 302 Mustang.Cruisers Fill Main StreetThe barbecue supper began in the fire hall at 5 p.m., and cruisers with all types of vehicles were on Petersburg’s Main Street from 5 to 8 p.m.Biggest Crowd for DanceThe dance this year featured two bands. “Pioneer Band” with Matt and Joe Brugger and company, played from 7 to 9 p.m., and the younger crowd filled the outdoor venue for the “Pop Rocks” show band from Minnesota.The dance had the biggest attendance with a crowd of 900 to 1,000 people on hand.