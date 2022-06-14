Family Carnival was big part of Shell Creek Valley Days

The 12th annual Family Carnival which was hosted by Shell Creek and Zion Lutheran Churches, was held during Shell Creek Valley Days, June 3-5.Friday night activities at the park included Bingo and a sanctioned kid’s pedal pull. Tractors and sleds were furnished by Dick Bender of Lindsay. Over 65 children participated.On Saturday and Sunday, carnival games and activities entertained young and old alike. Most popular being the bounce house and the giant slide. These were sponsored by Valero of Albion.Pony rides by Chelsea Kaufman were a hit to the younger children. Other outdoor activities included the dunk tank, the mule train ride and the duck pond.Inside the Community Center, Bingo was held several times during the two days. A Plinko game returned after several years in absence. This was a hit, as were many of the old favorites. A full menu of concession items, including cotton candy and popcorn, were provided both days.