LaRue A. Kipper, 92, of Henderson, NV, passed away on May 21, 2022 from natural causes, just two weeks shy of celebrating their 71st wedding anniversary. She was born in Boone County, Nebraska on Jan. 30, 1930 to Tillman and Esther Hendrickson. She was raised on a farm in Newman Grove and graduated high school in 1949. Funeral services were held June 8, 2022.

She is survived by her loving husband Paul; her children: Gregory (Nancy), Scott (Annie), Kristi (Mark) Watson, Lori, Karla (Bob) Scheer and Lana (David) Blazovich, 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, her sister Sharon (Dean) King and brother-in-law Merle Nelsen.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request that donations be made to: Comfort Home Health & Hospice, 6655 W. Sahara Ave., Ste. D202, Las Vegas, NV 89146.