Marvel ‘Jean’ Scarlett

Marvel “Jean” Bartels Scarlett, 85, of Grand Island, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Jean, daughter of Paul and Annabel Pauline (Krumpus) Bartels, was born on Jan. 28, 1937, in Spalding. In 1948, she was baptized in the Akron Presbyterian Church, and in 1951, was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. While growing up, Jean lived on farms in the Primrose and Akron area.

On Nov. 20, 1955, Jean married Donald James “Jim” Scarlett Sr. at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The couple had six children.

Service and celebration of Jean’s life was Friday, June 10, 2022 at the All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Inurnment will be at a later date at Dublin Cemetery, Primrose.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island was in charge of arrangements. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.

