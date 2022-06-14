Missoula Children’s Theatre here next week

Missoula Children’s Theatre will be coming to Albion for the week of June 20-25, sponsored by the Albion Area Arts Council.On Monday, June 20, registration for the production of “The Jungle Book” will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the Boone Central Performance Gym, Albion. All children who have completed kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to participate.Auditions will begin at 12 noon following registration, and rehearsals will be held throughout the week.Performances will be Saturday, June 27, at 3 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. in the Boone Central Performance Gym.Anyone having questions or needing more information can contact the Albion Area Arts Council, 402-395-2633, or Paul and Lori Hosford, 402-395-6727.