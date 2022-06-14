St. Edward is top host town for 2022 BRAN ride
The community provided a wide variety of meals, activities, entertainment and even educational opportunities for participants in the annual Bike Ride Across Nebraska (BRAN) last Thursday, June 9.
“Everything went very well,” said Lindsey Christman, local BRAN coordinator. “I had very good comments from the BRAN riders about the community and its hospitality.”
There were about 375 riders this year. Along with families and support staff, BRAN brought more than 400 people to St. Edward for an overnight stay.
