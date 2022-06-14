Theodora “Dorothy” Reicks, 83, peacefully passed away on Monday June 6, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones at Tiffany Square in Grand Island. Dorothy, daughter of Aloysius and Evelyn (Weiser) Hoffmann, was born on Sept. 5, 1938, in Pierce. On June 29, 1959, Dorothy married Duane Reicks at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. After which, the couple lived on the family farm in Petersburg where they built their life together on a dairy farm. There, they raised six beloved children.

The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of Dorothy’s life was held Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg with Reverend John Norman. Burial followed at the St. John’s Cemetery in Petersburg.

