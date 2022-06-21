Gracelyn Baker of St. Edward was among 186 high school students from across Nebraska who participated in the 27th Annual Masonic All-Star Marching Band, which performed Saturday, June 4, during Shrine Bowl festivities in Kearney.
The band members devoted four days of intense practice starting May 31, and led the Shrine Bowl Parade on June 4, in addition to performing at halftime.
Baker was part of All-Star Band
