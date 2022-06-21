Big show planned for 2022 Boone County Fair
Fairgoers won’t find a better entertainment value. The 2022 fair is packed with shows and competitions every night, and plenty to see and do during the days.
Some of the fair highlights will include:
• a concert by country music star Tyler Farr and special guest Muscadine Bloodline on Tuesday, July 12, starting at 8 p.m. in front of the grandstand.
• Northeast Nebraska Pullers Association on Saturday starting at 3 p.m., featuring everything from stock farm tractors to hot rod tractors.
• Always a highlight is the annual Fair Parade on Sunday starting at 1:30 p.m.
• Tanner Pelster Memorial stock car races on Sunday night, July 10, starting at 6 p.m. with IMCA Sport Mods, A-Class Winged Sprints, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.
• Red Neck Night on Monday, July 11, starting at 7:30 p.m. with the Nag Hag Race, Backward Car Races, Skid Steer Olympics and Two-Car Chain Races.
• ATV Big Air Tour on Wednesday, July 13, starting at 7 p.m. in front of the grandstand. This aerial show features stunts by expert riders.
