Carnival Days, sponsored by the Petersburg Community Club, opened its two-day run on Tuesday, June 21, and will continue through Wednesday night, June 22.D. C. Lynch Carnival is the big attraction both evenings.Tuesday events included a flag raising at 6:30 p.m., followed by children’s races.On Wednesday, a free barbecue starts at 5:30 p.m. in the downtown park, with an appearance by story teller and balloon artist Cindy Lou, a country bumpkin.Wednesday evening also includes a ping pong scramble for ages three to 12, and another for ages 21 and over.