City Council postpones action on AEDC request

At its meeting Tuesday night, June 14, the Albion City Council turned down a funds request by the Albion Economic Development Corp. (AEDC) that included several facets.

Later, after further discussion, the council voted to postpone further action on the AEDC request until a salary is established for an Albion Housing Initiative Director.

In part one of the request, AEDC sought approval to exercise its option to purchase the building it is currently leasing at 127 South Fourth Street for its permanent office space.

In part two, AEDC requested approval to re-allocate $11,000 in remaining DTR city matching funds to pay the cost of installing concrete paving behind (east of) the downtown building. This would allow space for an additional food truck to park.

After the paving is paid for, AEDC asked that funds remaining from the $11,000 be placed in AEDC’s general fund for other purposes.

In part three, AEDC requested that the city pave the alley between the Wells Hallmark store and the AEDC office building because, the request stated, it is the only unpaved alleyway in downtown Albion.

Several council members said they want to see the new city position of housing initiative director and administrative assistant created before finalizing the building purchase and allocation of DTR funds.

