Loren Stone honored on retirement

Loren Stone retired last week from Nelsen Transportation Co./Flood Logistics after more than 20 years of service as a driver.

He is shown above (second from right) with his family members, l.-r., Kevin Stone, Michelle Heesacker, Heather Rinkol, his wife Jan, and Nicole Christie.

Byron Flood, owner of the company, praised Loren for his work ethic, maintenance on the equipment and great customer service.

Flood said: “Loren was always on time and drove many accident free miles. He sure will be missed, but we wish him the best in his retirement years.”

The retirement party was held for Loren June 15 at the Newman Grove Bowl.