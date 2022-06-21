School Board plans two meetings on interim superintendent selection

Boone Central School Board will hold special meetings this Thursday, June 23, and next Monday, June 27, on the topic of selecting an interim superintendent of schools for the 2022-23 school year.

The June 23 meeting will be to interview prospective superintendent candidates, and will begin at 6 p.m. in the school Art Room.

The June 27 meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the same location. Purpose of this meeting will be to approve an interim superintendent’s contract and to approve a school accreditation agency.

Both meetings are open to the public.