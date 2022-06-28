Albion Cornerstone dominates Ord in doubleheader
So sharp, in fact, that it took just 10 innings for the local nines to chalk up two victories over visiting Ord, beginning with a 9-1 five-inning win by the Albion Juniors
Cornerstone trailed 1-0 after one inning, then tied the score in the second when Jarrett Rother doubled, advanced on a passed ball and scored on a ground out.
From there, it was all Albion Cornerstone with an 8-1 win.
The Albion Seniors picked up where the Juniors left off, thumping Ord 10-2 in the nightcap.
