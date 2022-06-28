Albion Cornerstone dominates Ord in doubleheader

Albion’s Cornerstone Legion Baseball Juniors and Seniors were sharp on the mound and at the plate on a beautiful Wednesday night at Leon Nelson Memorial Field (Albion Sports Complex).So sharp, in fact, that it took just 10 innings for the local nines to chalk up two victories over visiting Ord, beginning with a 9-1 five-inning win by the Albion JuniorsCornerstone trailed 1-0 after one inning, then tied the score in the second when Jarrett Rother doubled, advanced on a passed ball and scored on a ground out.From there, it was all Albion Cornerstone with an 8-1 win.The Albion Seniors picked up where the Juniors left off, thumping Ord 10-2 in the nightcap.