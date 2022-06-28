Boone Central Board selects Bill Kuester as interim superintendent

Boone Central School Board adopted a contract Monday night, June 27, with William A. “Bill” Kuester of Neligh to serve as interim superintendent of schools for the 2022-23 school year.Kuester was selected by the board after interviews of two candidates last Thursday evening, June 23, and the selection was announced by Boone Central last Friday.Kuester, 72, has 49 years of experience in education, including 30 years in administration. Most recently, he served as interim superintendent at Neligh-Oakdale Public Schools in 2015-16 and in 2019-20.Contract DetailsHis contract calls for 220 work days, starting July 1, 2022 and ending June 29, 2023, at a salary of $137,500 for the year, plus a $7,000 travel stipend, vacation, family and sick leave benefits. He will not take the school district’s health insurance benefit, and there will be no retirement contribution.In addition to interviewing Kuester, the board interviewed David Melick, retired Director of Finance and Human Relations at Columbus Public Schools.The board spent about an hour with each candidate.