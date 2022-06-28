Kiddie Parade, fireworks show set for July 4th

Two special events, the annual Kiddie Parade and the fireworks display are being sponsored next Monday, July 4, by area businesses and the Albion Chamber of Commerce.

The 10th annual Kiddie Parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Fifth and Church Street, with participants and vehicles decked out in patriotic colors.

Popsicles will be served after the parade at the Gragert’s Market parking lot.

Fireworks display is planned after dark at the Albion Country Club and is sponsored by area businesses. The public is invited to view the display from the country club.