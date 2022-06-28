Petersburg Carnival Days fun for kids of all ages

From races and ping-pong ball drops to a barbecue supper and carnival rides, kids of all ages had fun at Petersburg’s annual Carnival Days Tuesday and Wednesday, June 21-22.

As always, the D. C. Lynch Carnival was a big part of the celebration.

Tuesday night featured bicycle races and foot races, while Wednesday’s featured event was a ping-pong ball scramble.

Photo above – the adults had their own division of the ping-pong scramble.