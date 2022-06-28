THE VENUE by Cornerstone, a new downtown entertainment space, will be used this Thursday evening, June 30, for the first of five summer concerts.
The Begats, an alternative music group, will play from 6 to 8 p.m. Additional concerts will feature a variety of music on July 7, 14, 21 and 28.
The concert series is sponsored by the Albion Area Arts Council and local businesses.
Summer concert series to open at ‘The Venue’
