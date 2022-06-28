Business

Summer concert series to open at ‘The Venue’

June 28, 2022
THE VENUE by Cornerstone, a new downtown entertainment space, will be used this Thursday evening, June 30, for the first of five summer concerts.
The Begats, an alternative music group, will play from 6 to 8 p.m. Additional concerts will feature a variety of music on July 7, 14, 21 and 28.
The concert series is sponsored by the Albion Area Arts Council and local businesses.