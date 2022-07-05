Boone County Fair to open Saturday

The big show starts this weekend at the Boone County Fairgrounds.It’s the 138th annual Boone County Fair, starting Saturday, July 9, and running through next Wednessday, July 13, with special entertainment each day and each evening.Fair theme this year is: “Stomping Through the Fair to Show How Much We Care!” saluting first responders in emergency medical care, law enforcement and fire protection.The concert by country music recording artists Tyler Farr and special guest Muscadine Bloodline will be a highlight for Tuesday night, July 12, starting at 8 p.m. in front of the grandstand.New AttractionsNew events are interspersed with longtime favorites.An all new “Red Neck Night” is set for Monday, July 11, starting at 7:30 p.m. It will feature a “Nag Hag Race,” backward car races and a Skid-Steer Olympics in addition to the two-car chain races.New daytime entertainers will be on the fairgrounds this year.Cindy Lou, “a country bumpkin” will entertain on the grounds each afternoon from Saturday through Tuesday with story telling and balloon art.The Piano Juggler, a new attraction, will be on the grounds Monday through Wednesday afternoons with his own unique combination of comedy, music and juggling.