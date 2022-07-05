Can you guess the Mystery Person?

Boone County’s Mystery Resident is new to this week’s edition of the Albion News/Boone County Tribune, and we plan to continue it for weeks to come.

The idea sprouted from wanting to spotlight more Boone County residents, but to also make it something the community could participate in. Most newspapers include cognitive thinking puzzles such as sudoku that bring a source of entertainment for their readers. But, we wanted to create a “local angle” to make it challenging and fun for readers.

The objective is to guess the resident correctly through hints about this person’s life, career or hobbies and win a prize. Each week, the hints will be presented in the “Mystery Resident” box in the print and e-editions only, and readers have three days to guess the resident who they think it describes.

If you have a guess that you want submitted, come into the Albion News/Boone County Tribune office and place it in our box on the counter. The first person who guesses correctly qualifies for a prize. You will have only one guess, so make sure it is your best guess.

Complete rules in the June 6 Albion News/Boone County Tribune, print and e-editions.