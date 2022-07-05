County Museum to mark 50 years Sunday

Boone County Museum will be celebrating its 50th anniversary on Sunday, July 10, and will be open throughout the 2022 Boone County Fair, June 9-13, from 1 to 5 p.m., celebrating 50 years of serving as a repository for the county’s history.

The museum will have a float in the Fair Parade at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, and will be providing cupcakes and cold drinks at the museum immediately after the parade.

Opening of the museum time capsule, dating back to 1972, is also planned after the parade on Sunday. All museum buildings will be open 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.