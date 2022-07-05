Jeff Schwartz begins duties as Boone Central Principal

Boone Central High School recently welcomed a new high school principal, Jeff Schwartz, for the upcoming school years to take over the position that was held by the interim high school principal George Loofe for the past year.Schwartz, his wife Katie, and their four sons, Carter, Harvey, Henrik and Cameron, recently moved to Albion and now call it their new home.Schwartz was born and raised in the small town of Alma in south central Nebraska near the Harlan County Reservoir. He said Alma is similar to this area, and it is also the home of the Cardinals.He formerly taught at Riverside Public Schools and served as assistant principal there for two years.Schwartz comes to Boone Central from Axtell, where he served as K-12 principal for the past four years.