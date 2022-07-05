Laska, Bonge receive honors at state art show

The 57th annual ANAC Conference was hosted by five clubs from several counties and was housed at Broken Bow last June 8-11. The works of art were judged by Mary Binford Miller, a nationally renowned oil painter from Kansas. She is known for being a painter of light and was looking for emphasis of light and shadow in the works she judged.

Jacob Laska and Wendy Mues Bonge both placed in the top 25 from nearly 300 entries. They each had two drawings competing and Devyn Bonge had a digital photograph there as well.

Bonge’s drawing, “Mr. Manny” is a portrait of a schnauzer belonging to Halie Smith.

Laska’s surreal, day and nighttime owls, “Day divides the Night” also received a best of show at St. Edward’s Conference last spring.

Both will be touring the state together for a year visiting several cities before ending their tour in Columbus next June for the 58th annual show themed, Create and Connect.

Complete story in the July 6 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.