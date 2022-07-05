NG Community Foundation plans July 22 banquet

“Celebrate Newman Grove” will be the theme of the 2022 Newman Grove Community Foundation annual (NGCF) meeting and banquet to be held Friday, July 22, at 7 p.m. The banquet will be held at the newly remodeled Community Center.

This is the June meeting date for the NGCF Fund Advisory Committee.

Newman Grove will be celebrating nearly $16,000 in NGCF Endowment Fund payouts funneled back into the community over the past year. The grants distributed include $4,000 for the Community Center project and $4,000 to the NG Community Club for downtown beautification.

A number of smaller grants have been given to support our Newman Grove youth programs, including the Bluejay Foundation Scholarship, support for the Boone Central/Newman Grove bowling team, new specialized equipment for the Ag Education shop area, support for the Post Prom committee, a grant to Newman Grove REC for baseball and softball equipment, and funds to help the Skills USA and FBLA team going to national contests.

The NGCF Fund Advisory Committee invites the community to join in the celebration at the annual meeting and banquet. Guest speaker for the event is K. C. Belitz, representing the Nebraska Community Foundation headquartered in Lincoln.