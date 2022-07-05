Petersburg preparing for ‘Bash in the Burg’

Petersburg is preparing for its annual Bash in the Burg scheduled for Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Gates open at 5 p.m. on Main Street.

The Hole-In-One Contest at the Petersburg Golf Course starts at 1 p.m. Participants have a chance to win $10,000 with a Hole-In-One.

Cornhole Tournament registration begins at 2 p.m. followed by the tournament at 3 p.m. at the Hwy. 14 big park.

Public sampling of baked goods, barbecue, wine, brews and concoctions starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by awards at 7:30 p.m.

A street dance with the band “Innocence” starts after the awards, at approx. 8 p.m.

The annual Bash is sponsored by the Petersburg Community Club.