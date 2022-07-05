Petersburg is preparing for its annual Bash in the Burg scheduled for Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Gates open at 5 p.m. on Main Street.
The Hole-In-One Contest at the Petersburg Golf Course starts at 1 p.m. Participants have a chance to win $10,000 with a Hole-In-One.
Cornhole Tournament registration begins at 2 p.m. followed by the tournament at 3 p.m. at the Hwy. 14 big park.
Public sampling of baked goods, barbecue, wine, brews and concoctions starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by awards at 7:30 p.m.
A street dance with the band “Innocence” starts after the awards, at approx. 8 p.m.
The annual Bash is sponsored by the Petersburg Community Club.
Petersburg preparing for ‘Bash in the Burg’
Petersburg is preparing for its annual Bash in the Burg scheduled for Saturday, July 23, 2022.