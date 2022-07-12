Bridgers are new owners of Albion Subway

Jared and Jessica Bridger of Fullerton are the new owners of Albion’s Subway restaurant.

They purchased the business effective last Wednesday, July 6, from Teri and Gregg Peitzmeier of Neligh, who have owned it since January of 2009.

The Bridgers also own the Subway restaurant in Fullerton, which they purchased 6 1/2 years ago.

Both are natives of Fullerton. Jared graduated from Fullerton High School in 1994 and Jessica graduated in 1997. They have two children, Seth, 24, and Amarha, 19.

Complete story in the July 13 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.