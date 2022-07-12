Newman Grove Newman Grove, Lindsay 4-Hers earn Madison County Fair awards July 12, 2022 FacebookTwitter PREPARING THEIR SHEEP for judging at the Madison County Fair last Friday were Trent Patzel, l., and Kailey Patzel, r., both members of the Newman Huskers 4-H Club.Newman Grove and Lindsay 4-Hers earned many top awards at the Madison County Fair last week. The award winners are listed in the July 7 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions. You may also like Newman Grove NG Community Foundation plans July 22 banquet July 5, 2022 Newman Grove NG Skills USA team second in nationals June 28, 2022 Newman Grove Community says good-bye to Supt. Shalikow June 28, 2022