Plans call for demolition of old St. Edward Community Building

Plans call for the old St. Edward Community Building to be demolished, and a portion of city economic development funds will be re-allocated to help pay for the demolition.

The property was purchased several months ago by the St. Edward Development Company, and that group has decided to proceed with demolition, Rich Good reported to the council Tuesday night, July 5.

The development company requested re-allocation of $25,000 in city funds, originally granted to assist Phil Osantowski with building demolition, to help with the community center demolition cost.

The council agreed to the re-allocation.

