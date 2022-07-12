The St. Edward community hosted a blood drive on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at the Methodist Church. There were 33 donors signed up to donate 35 units of much needed blood.
Milestone donors were Betty Carter with seven gallons and Steve Roberts, seven gallons. Sara Mahoney has donated four gallons. First time donors were Kris Briese and James Scarlett.
St. Edward blood drive meets goal
