Village office potential move to Village Campus considered

Several residents were present at the July 5 Petersburg Village Board meeting to discuss the potential move of the village office into the recently renovated “Village Campus”, which is the former middle school building.

Chairman Stokes stated the present building has served the community well for many years and there’s enough room for everything. However, there are structural problems with the building.

He added, “The Village Campus is run by the non-profit Petersburg Community Foundation (PCF) and we need to make a decision.”

The cost of fixing the building includes tearing out the sidewalk on the west side of the structure, and probably foundation repair. The outside wall is bowing and the metal binding holding the bricks is beginning to rust. To fix that one side has an estimated cost of $110,000.

