The Pioneer Band will be performing Thursday night, July 14, 6 to 8 p.m. at The Venue as part of the summer concert series in Albion.In case of inclement weather, the Albion Area Arts Council will provide information on social media.The concert will not be moved to the Hwy 14 Brewery if there is inclement weather. This was incorrect in the Albion News/BC Tribune story this week.