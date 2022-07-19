Back to School Cash will be downtown July 28

Good grades can pay off for area students at the annual Back-to-School Cash event to be sponsored Thursday, July 28, in downtown Albion.

Back to School Cash will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Albion Downtown Mini-Park.

Students will bring in their report cards from the 2021-22 school year, and they will be rewarded with $1 in Back to School Cash certificates for each “A” or “E” they’ve earned, up to a maximum of $15. The student must be present to receive the certificates.

The Back to School Cash certificates can be redeemed for purchases at any Albion Chamber of Commerce member business until Aug. 5, 2022.