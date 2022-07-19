Petersburg Press

Bash in the Burg will be this Saturday

July 19, 2022
FacebookTwitter

Petersburg’s annual Bash in the Burg will be this Saturday, July 23.
The main gates open at 5 p.m. on Main Street. Sampling of baked goods, barbecue, wine, brews and concoctions will start at 5:30, followed by awards at 7:30.
Teh street dance with music by “Innocence” will start after the awards.
There are plenty of events before that.
The golf hole-in-one contest starts at 1 p.m. at the Petersburg Golf Course in the park.
Cornhole tournament registration will start at 2 p.m., followed by the tournament at 3 p.m. in the Highway 14 park.