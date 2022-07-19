Petersburg’s annual Bash in the Burg will be this Saturday, July 23.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. on Main Street. Sampling of baked goods, barbecue, wine, brews and concoctions will start at 5:30, followed by awards at 7:30.

Teh street dance with music by “Innocence” will start after the awards.

There are plenty of events before that.

The golf hole-in-one contest starts at 1 p.m. at the Petersburg Golf Course in the park.

Cornhole tournament registration will start at 2 p.m., followed by the tournament at 3 p.m. in the Highway 14 park.