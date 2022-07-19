Beaver Valley Days will be July 29-31

Beaver Valley Days in St. Edward will be held Friday through Sunday, July 29-31, at various locations in the community.

Theme this year is “The Roaring 20s: The Great Gatzby Meets the Beaver Valley.” Best of Theme prizes will be awarded for parade entries. Harold Thompson has been chosen Grand Marshal for the parade on Sunday.

Friday starts with the annual Road Rally at 5 p.m., a horseshoe tournament in the park, and the Firemen’s Street Dance starting at 8 p.m. at the Fire Hall.

Complete schedule of events in the July 20 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.