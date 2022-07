A storm packing heavy winds and rain hit the Newman Grove area early Monday morning, July 11, causing damage to structures, trees and crops.Wind velocities were estimated at 80 miles per hour or more at some locations, with rainfall of .70 to over one inch from 1 a.m. to about 2 a.m.There were many reports of green snap damage in corn fields, as well as trees blown over, and wind damage to homes and farm buildings.