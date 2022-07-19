Local blood drive set for July 25

There will be a blood drive on Monday, July 25, 12 noon to 6 p.m. at the Petersburg Legion Hall, 106 North Second Street. Coordinators are JoAnn Mattner at 650-224-9378 or Kathy Koch at 402-386-5481. Or you can go online to www.redcrossblood.org, sponsor code Petersburg. Please bring your donor ID card of photo ID.

There is a chance to win a prize by donating blood.