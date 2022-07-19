Looking Glass Church to mark 150 years

Looking Glass United Methodist Church will be celebrating 150 years on Sunday, July 31, 2022. There will be a worship service at 10:30 a.m., followed by a catered noon meal and an informal program. Former members and friends are invited, but all are welcome to attend the celebration.

The church is located six miles south and 1/2 mile east of Newman Grove.

Swedish immigrants settled in the Looking Glass Valley, south of Newman Grove in the 1870’s.

The community of Looking Glass was named after a nearby creek. It was spring fed and so clear that Native Americans could see their images in the water and called it Looking Glass.

In 1872, six Swedish men met to establish a church for the Looking Glass community.

Looking Glass became a member of the Western Conference and was named Looking Glass Swedish Episcopal Methodist Church.

