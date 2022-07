Albion’s Cornerstone Legion Seniors commenced play in the 2022 Class B Area 5 tournament at Pierce last Friday, but started postseason play in a more rocky fashion than hoped.They lost their opener to host Pierce 11-10, but came back to trounce O’Neill 10-1 on Sunday.Top-seeded Columbus Lakeview then eliminated Albion 7-0 in a semifinal game Monday night.