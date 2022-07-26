Ashley P. Minturn

Ashley Pauline Minturn, 34, of Albion, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Boone County Health Center, Albion.

Ashley, daughter of David Minturn and Theresa (Shotkoski) Loughman, was born on March 2, 1987. She attended school at St. Edward Public School until the sixth grade when she moved to Dexter, IA.

Ashely is survived by her father Dave (Mary) Minturn of Dexter, IA, two sisters: Kelly (Wes Zoucha) Loughman and Brenda Loughman of Albion, grandmother Bev Minturn of Genoa, nieces and nephews: Blue, Veronica, and Kade Zoucha of Albion, boyfriend Cory Condreay of Albion, step-sister Ashley (Andrew) Hirsch and children Caleb, Cayden, and Cali, step-brother Adam (Jessica) Ackerson and children Sawyer, Quinton, and Beckham, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother Theresa, grandparents Veronica and Thomas Shotkoski, grandfather Bernie Minturn, uncle Robert Shotkoski and cousin Tiffany Gasper.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 11 a.m., at the St. Edward Catholic Church, St. Edward with Fr. Bill L’Heureux officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.